Live events Calais — what’s coming up

(CALAIS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Calais calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Calais:

Annual community and forest cleanup Grand Lake Stream, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, ME

Do you enjoy the outdoors? Do you appreciate nature? Do you prefer trash free trails? If you said yes to any of these questions and are looking for a way to give back to the community, please join...

Washington County RTC End of Year Celebration Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 S Edmunds Rd, Dennysville, ME

Join the Washington County Regional Teacher Community (RTC) as they celebrate the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Bird Dog Training Workshop Grand Lake Stream, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 112 Milford Rd, Grand Lake Stream, ME

Join us for three nights and two full days in the field with Jesse Seaton of Bluepoint Gun Dogs. Our focus will be demonstrating and teaching tips and tricks for training your young bird dog. Plan...

23rd Annual Children's Fishing Derby Pembroke, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 470 Youngs Cove Rd, Pembroke, ME

23rd Annual Children's Fishing Derby is on Facebook. To connect with 23rd Annual Children's Fishing Derby, join Facebook today.

Conserving Vacationland Grand Lake Stream, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, ME

On June 21 at 7 p.m., join Scott Andrews for a presentation and historical discussion about the diverse range of past and ongoing efforts to conserve the natural beauty that makes Maine a leading...