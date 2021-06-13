Cancel
Henry, IL

Live events coming up in Henry

Henry Voice
 8 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Henry is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

Annual Corn Boil

Putnam, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come Join us for our Annual Corn Boil! Details to follow!

America’s Pull

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 915 University Ave, Henry, IL

America's Pull Event Classes: Light Weight Super Stock Tractors Mini Rod Tractors Super Modified 2WD Trucks Super Modified Tractors Super Stock Diesel Trucks

Coffee with CASA (07/12)

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 5th St, Lacon, IL

CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit 324 Main Street, Room 215 Peoria, IL 61602 Phone: 309-669-2939 Fax: 309-672-6957 CASA@PeoriaCounty.org

Perfectly Purple Poems

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 702 Front St, Henry, IL

Stories and songs on the Henry Public Library western lawn.

Tie-dying Fun! Cost $5

Putnam, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

7/3/21 Saturday Join us for some tie-dying fun! Grab a towel or t-shirt and meet us at the clubhouse. Create a patriotic design or go for the full rainbow. Time: 10-11:30 Age: 5-17 (under 5 please...

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

