Big Timber events coming soon

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Big Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Timber:

Milton Menasco & The Big Fiasco — Pine Creek Lodge Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2496 E River Rd, Livingston, MT

Milton Menasco & The Big Fiasco are a Rural Rock, Reggae and Funk explosion. Known for fiery guitar playing, soulful singing, great grooves and catchy songs, Menasco and his band The Big Fiasco...

Invisible Boundaries: Yellowstone’s Animal Migration Exhibit Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 W Park St, Livingston, MT

The Depot Museum is now open for the summer season. Visitors are welcome Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The vaulted ceilings and spacious atrium provide room for social...

Gallery Opening Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Come shake off the covid blues and join the opening party during the livingston artwalk on Friday June 25th 2021, showing an array of new artist from the local community.

Full Ecology - Mary Clare & Gary Ferguson Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 S 2nd St, Livingston, MT

Psychologist Mary M. Clare and nature writer Gary Ferguson will present a virtual reading and discussion of their co-authored book, Full Ecology: Repairing Our Relationship with the Natural World...

2021 Open House 4 Horses Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Come on out to the ranch! United In Light, home to the draft horse sanctuary is excited to continue our Open Houses the First Saturday of every month from 10am to noon. We invite you, your family...