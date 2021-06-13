Cancel
Holyoke, CO

Live events Holyoke — what's coming up

Holyoke News Flash
Holyoke News Flash
 8 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) Holyoke is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holyoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyhbJ_0aT3a7Ck00

Annual Chase County Corvette Classic

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 530 US-6, Imperial, NE

Hunting is one of the many favorite pastimes in Chase County. Abundance of game, including deer, pheasants, and water fowl, make Chase County a great place for the hunter. Chase County also has...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYQo4_0aT3a7Ck00

Revival: Julesburg Christian Church | Julesburg, CO

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 122 W 5th St, Julesburg, CO

Revival with RSM Evangelist, Tom Weaver. Service Times: Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday: 7 p.m. 970-474-2614

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u07pd_0aT3a7Ck00

Ovid Days

Ovid, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:45 PM

We are back again for the best street party in Colorado!! Reserve your overnight stay now and come enjoy the party!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kuvcs_0aT3a7Ck00

Kids Summer Art Classes 2021

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 Cedar St, Julesburg, CO

Kids Summer Art Classes 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Kids Summer Art Classes 2021, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0n7O_0aT3a7Ck00

Dancin’ Through the Decades Camp

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Dance camp for age 3-18 Learn a fun decades theme routine to be performed at Dandelion Days!

Related