Live events Holyoke — what’s coming up

(HOLYOKE, CO) Holyoke is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holyoke:

Annual Chase County Corvette Classic Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 530 US-6, Imperial, NE

Hunting is one of the many favorite pastimes in Chase County. Abundance of game, including deer, pheasants, and water fowl, make Chase County a great place for the hunter. Chase County also has...

Revival: Julesburg Christian Church | Julesburg, CO Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 122 W 5th St, Julesburg, CO

Revival with RSM Evangelist, Tom Weaver. Service Times: Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday: 7 p.m. 970-474-2614

Ovid Days Ovid, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:45 PM

We are back again for the best street party in Colorado!! Reserve your overnight stay now and come enjoy the party!!

Kids Summer Art Classes 2021 Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 Cedar St, Julesburg, CO

Kids Summer Art Classes 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Kids Summer Art Classes 2021, join Facebook today.

Dancin’ Through the Decades Camp Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Dance camp for age 3-18 Learn a fun decades theme routine to be performed at Dandelion Days!