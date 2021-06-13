Cancel
Keenesburg, CO

Live events on the horizon in Keenesburg

 8 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are coming to Keenesburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keenesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZE643_0aT3a6K100

Shoe-print Fish Take & Make

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Make a fish out of the tracing or imprint of your shoe! In this take & make kit, you'll receive supplies to create a unique piece of fish art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvxD6_0aT3a6K100

Pumpkinfest + Haunted Hay Ride

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Pumpkinfest will feature the Haunted Hay Ride! Join us for food trucks, music, pumpkin painting, treats, firepit, hot cocoa and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um17z_0aT3a6K100

Cruise to the fort Independence Day car show

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Harrison Avenue, Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Tortured Souls Car Club will be hosting an Independence Day car show on July 4th 2021 at the fort Lupton recreation center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVh1y_0aT3a6K100

Summer Day Camp 2021 Session 3

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Looking for something fun to do this summer? Our day camp program is action packed with lots of activities and stimulation designed for the K-5th grader. We provide a mix of structured activities...

Summer Reading How to Draw Animals

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Using Ed Emberley’s classic Drawing Books, learn how to use simple shapes and letters to draw animals ranging from dogs and frogs to unicorns and dragons!

Keenesburg, CO
With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

