Lisbon Today

Lisbon events coming up

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 8 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8v1B_0aT3a5RI00

2021 Ransom County Fair Craft/Junk/Vendor Show

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND

Looking for some vendors for our show. If interested go to our webpage and fill out the application https://ransomcountyfair.godaddysites.com/vendors or email me at fair@ransomcountyfair.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIQcv_0aT3a5RI00

Parade of Lights

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

A Christmas parade of lights. Over 30 beautifully decorated floats. A great family evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s84cb_0aT3a5RI00

All School Reunion Youth Fishing Derby

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

All anglers 18 and younger are welcome. Worms, refreshments and prizes will be provided. Bring your poles. Any members that want to volunteer are greatly welcome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avjGi_0aT3a5RI00

Celebrate Lisbon Happy Days and Trail Town

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 Veterans Dr, Lisbon, ND

A hike sponsored by the Dakota Prairie Chapter (DPC) of the North Country Trail Association. Come to Lisbon to hike through town to see and learn about some local spots of interest including...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S0lo_0aT3a5RI00

Purple Hulls Concert

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

You could easily say these two musicians were born to make music together. Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark of The Purple Hulls were raised on a working family farm in the deep piney...

Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

