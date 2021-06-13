Lisbon events coming up

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:

2021 Ransom County Fair Craft/Junk/Vendor Show Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND

Looking for some vendors for our show. If interested go to our webpage and fill out the application https://ransomcountyfair.godaddysites.com/vendors or email me at fair@ransomcountyfair.com.

Parade of Lights Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

A Christmas parade of lights. Over 30 beautifully decorated floats. A great family evening.

All School Reunion Youth Fishing Derby Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

All anglers 18 and younger are welcome. Worms, refreshments and prizes will be provided. Bring your poles. Any members that want to volunteer are greatly welcome

Celebrate Lisbon Happy Days and Trail Town Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 Veterans Dr, Lisbon, ND

A hike sponsored by the Dakota Prairie Chapter (DPC) of the North Country Trail Association. Come to Lisbon to hike through town to see and learn about some local spots of interest including...

Purple Hulls Concert Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

You could easily say these two musicians were born to make music together. Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark of The Purple Hulls were raised on a working family farm in the deep piney...