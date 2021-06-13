A Quiet Place Part II Brings U.S. Audiences Back to the Movies in Pandemic-Age First
Much as the Abbott family outwitted alien beasts with an acute sense of hearing, A Quiet Place Part II has conquered American moviegoers’ fears of returning to theaters as the pandemic subsides. The John Krasinski-directed PG-13 horror flick starring his real-life partner Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou crossed $100 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, the first film to reach this post since the pandemic began. Though the film itself is mostly at a whisper-level, it’s shouting: “the movies are back!”www.vanityfair.com