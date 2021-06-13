Mcgregor calendar: What's coming up

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcgregor:

Paddle Your Glass Off Aitkin, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 803 4th Ave NW, Aitkin, MN 56431

Are you ready to paddle your glass off? Join us June 19 for a kayak paddle on the Mississippi followed by a beer, wine, and whiskey tasting!

Jam on The Deck at Round Lake Bar McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 16469 Goshawk St, McGregor, MN

Lake Effect will be jamming on the Deck at Round Lake Bar and Resort Friday, June 25th! 7p-10. Just in time for the hot summer nights the Bar will have a "Lake Effect Slushy" available all night...

The Sonny Side at The Village Pump Tamarack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 Tamarack Blvd W, Tamarack, MN

The Sonny Side at The Village Pump at Village Pump Saloon, 111 Tamarack Blvd W, Tamarack, MN, US 55787, Tamarack, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:00 pm

Annual Fly-In (or drive in) Wildrice Pancake Breakfast! Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1190 Air Park Dr, Aitkin, MN

"Annual Fly-In Wildrice Pancake Breakfast" A Fly-In (or drive in) Wildrice Pancake Breakfast with Cool Planes, Airplane Rides, Collector Vehicles, Displays, Speakers, Veterans, Awesome Fly Overs...

Bit & Bridle Barrel and Pole Series Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 796 Minnesota Ave N, Aitkin, MN

PEWC and MPBA sanctioned Office Opens at 4:30 Open Arena 4:30 - 5:30 Exhibitions 5:30 - 6:45 ($5 each-limited amount sold) Start time 7pm Open 3D Pole bending ($25) PeeWee Barrels ($5-no office...