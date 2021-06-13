Cancel
Tracy, MN

What’s up Tracy: Local events calendar

Tracy Journal
 8 days ago

(TRACY, MN) Tracy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tracy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fYk7_0aT3ZzRk00

Barn and BBQ Event

Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

One of the most popular events at Painted Prairie Vineyard, the Barn and BBQ event features local BBQ, beverages, and live music provided by Starfire. Ticket purchases are required to attend...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fn6Q0_0aT3ZzRk00

MSAA 2021 State Field Tournament

Tracy, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1720 County Road 9, Tracy, MN 56175

The MSAA State Field Tournament is the best opportunity for an archer to demonstrate a well-rounded ability to not only shoot but to endure.

Chat with Minnesota Author Patricia Lubeck

Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

Painted Prairie Vineyard and the Westbrook Public Library are excited to welcome Author Patricia Lubeck to the Vineyard for an afternoon of discussion and learning! Free of charge, all are welcome...

Food Truck Thursday--Illegal Amigos

Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

Join us on the North Patio every Thursday evening for Food Truck Thursday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy2NN_0aT3ZzRk00

2021 MFU Women's Conference: Pathways of Resiliency

Currie, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1575 250th Avenue, Currie, MN 56123

Get together with fellow womxn farmers at Painted Prairie for a day of education, leadership building, and delicious local food.

