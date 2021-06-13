Milford events coming soon

(MILFORD, ME) Milford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milford:

2021 Step Forward 5K Challenge Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 576 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, ME

The 2021 Step Forward 5K Challenge is on Saturday July 31, 2021. It includes the following events: Individual Registration - 5K Challenge, Couples Registration - 5K Challenge, and Group...

Full Moon Paddles 2021 Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1107 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

2021-10-21 October, 6:00 PM AM - Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, Gate 3 - Alton - US - Experience the sound and shadows of the evening as you paddle the Pushaw Stream. ...

Volunteer Days Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1107 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

2021-06-19 June, 9:00 AM AM - w old town road 1107 - me - us - Hirundo's weekly volunteer day ...

Secrets of Gravity Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

Luke is interested in the universe and its secrets. He is fascinated by the stars, the universe and the laws of nature. One night, he sneaks into the Albert Einstein Museum where he meets ALBYX3...

Astronaut Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

The exploration of space is the greatest endeavor that humankind has ever undertaken. What does it take to be part of this incredible journey? What does it take to become an astronaut? Experience...