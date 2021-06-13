Canby events calendar

(CANBY, MN) Canby has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canby:

Cobra Fest Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 Oscar Ave N, Canby, MN

Come to Canby and enjoy a fun-filled weekend including a home run derby, bean bag tournament, kickball tournament, and more!

Woman's Day Taunton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Taunton, MN

Woman Day - A party for all the gals! Grandmas, teens and every gal in between - leave the kiddos and guys at home and come for all the things that make a perfect girl’s evening away! Flowers...

Polish Days ft. Eclipse | Ivanhoe, MN Ivanhoe, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Eclipse will be performing at the 2021 Polish Days in Ivanhoe, MN on Friday Aug 13th! Eclipse is a longtime working band, playing shows throughout the Midwest. The band and crew bring live Rock ...

Dawson Golf Course Raffle and Scramble Dawson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1300 Walnut St, Dawson, MN

Dawson Golf Course annual golf cart and cash raffle, meal, and 4 person scramble. *Meal is free will *Scramble $125 for a 4 person team *Chances to win extra prizes *Annual Meeting, Election of...

Hometown Holidays Canby, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 110 Oscar Ave N, Canby, MN

Come to Canby for Hometown Holidays weekend for various festive events. There will be holiday movies, Santa visits, parade of lights, fireworks, and much more!