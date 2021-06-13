Belle Plaine events calendar

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

Tyler Richton & HBB at Belle Plaine Car Show Belle Plaine, IA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Dance event by Tyler Richton & The High Bank Boys on Saturday, July 3 2021

Summer Camp Take Home Kit: Storytime (3-4 yr old) – Animal Tracking Ladora, IA

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2550 G Ave, Ladora, IA

Date/Time Monday, Jun 21, 2021 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Location Lake Iowa Park Iowa County Conservation will be offering Summer Camp Take Home Kits this summer. All kits will be FREE, and made possible...

Live Music by Lewis Knudsen Marengo, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1755 P Ave, Marengo, IA

Join us for an afternoon of wine, music and friendship. Along with our delicious wine, we encourage you to try an appetizer or two.

2021 Chute Basketball Shooting Camp Marengo, IA

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 359 E Hilton St, Marengo, IA

𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐏 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: June 30, July 1 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭: $80 per athelete 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬: 8:30 - 11:30 am...

Sports Physicals Marengo, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 151 E May St, Marengo, IA

𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 𝐏𝐇𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐒! For $25, you can your sports physical with Compass Memorial Healthcare, and all proceeds are donated to Iowa Valley's athletic department. 𝐓𝐨...