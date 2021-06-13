Cancel
Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine events calendar

Posted by 
Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 8 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewiol_0aT3ZsGf00

Tyler Richton & HBB at Belle Plaine Car Show

Belle Plaine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Dance event by Tyler Richton & The High Bank Boys on Saturday, July 3 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZqVT_0aT3ZsGf00

Summer Camp Take Home Kit: Storytime (3-4 yr old) – Animal Tracking

Ladora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2550 G Ave, Ladora, IA

Date/Time Monday, Jun 21, 2021 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Location Lake Iowa Park Iowa County Conservation will be offering Summer Camp Take Home Kits this summer. All kits will be FREE, and made possible...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7x6u_0aT3ZsGf00

Live Music by Lewis Knudsen

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1755 P Ave, Marengo, IA

Join us for an afternoon of wine, music and friendship. Along with our delicious wine, we encourage you to try an appetizer or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ACxU_0aT3ZsGf00

2021 Chute Basketball Shooting Camp

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 359 E Hilton St, Marengo, IA

𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐏 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: June 30, July 1 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭: $80 per athelete 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬: 8:30 - 11:30 am...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Zyd2_0aT3ZsGf00

Sports Physicals

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 151 E May St, Marengo, IA

𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 𝐏𝐇𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐒! For $25, you can your sports physical with Compass Memorial Healthcare, and all proceeds are donated to Iowa Valley's athletic department. 𝐓𝐨...

