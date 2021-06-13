Mining Chemicals Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Ashland, BASF, Keira, Chevron Phillips

The global Food Amino Acids Market size is expected to reach US$ 9.8 Bn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 6.2% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, the increase in demand for amino acids for various nutraceutical and dietary supplements, owing to the health benefits offered by amino acids, is expected to fuel the demand for amino acids during the review period. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO