Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Lac Du Flambeau calendar: What's coming up

Lac Du Flambeau Post
 8 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Lac Du Flambeau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lac Du Flambeau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHq7b_0aT3ZpcU00

Flea, Craft and Farmer’s Market – Lion’s Club

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 5733 Airport Rd, Manitowish Waters, WI

LIONS CLUB FLEA, CRAFT & FARMER’S MARKET Every Thursday during the summer from 9am to 2pm. Held outside the Manitowish Waters Community Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6xdD_0aT3ZpcU00

27th Northwoods Open at Sandy Point Resort Disc Golf Ranch - Driven by Innova Discs

Lac Du Flambeau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1230 Sandy Point Ln, Lac Du Flambeau, WI

27th Northwoods Open at Sandy Point Resort Disc Golf Ranch Driven by Innova Discs is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin beginning September 4, 2021 and hosted by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFAhH_0aT3ZpcU00

The Wisconsin COVERTS Project

Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9161 Kemp Rd, Woodruff, WI

3 days of indoor sessions and outdoor experiences for landowners who want to enhance their woodlands for wildlife. Using sound ecological principles, this three-day workshop focuses on actions you...

Throw Pink – Putts for a Purpose

Lac Du Flambeau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1230 Sandy Point Ln, Lac Du Flambeau, WI

This is the Inaugural Throw Pink-Putts for a Purpose event at the beautiful Sandy Point Resort and Disc Golf Ranch. This will be a 2 day event-UNSANCTIONED. Help me to raise funds for Breast...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYXMS_0aT3ZpcU00

Fire Fighters 5K

Arbor Vitae, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 10675 Big Arbor Vitae Dr, Arbor Vitae, WI

SATURDAY, JULY 31 The Fire Fighter’s 5k event has been moved to Arbor Vitae! The 5K+ (3.4 mile) route will take you on a loop course which starts at the Arbor Vitae Town Hall, proceeds down the...

Lac Du Flambeau Post

Lac Du Flambeau, WI
ABOUT

With Lac Du Flambeau Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

