Lac Du Flambeau calendar: What's coming up

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Lac Du Flambeau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lac Du Flambeau:

Flea, Craft and Farmer’s Market – Lion’s Club Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 5733 Airport Rd, Manitowish Waters, WI

LIONS CLUB FLEA, CRAFT & FARMER’S MARKET Every Thursday during the summer from 9am to 2pm. Held outside the Manitowish Waters Community Center.

27th Northwoods Open at Sandy Point Resort Disc Golf Ranch - Driven by Innova Discs Lac Du Flambeau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1230 Sandy Point Ln, Lac Du Flambeau, WI

27th Northwoods Open at Sandy Point Resort Disc Golf Ranch Driven by Innova Discs is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin beginning September 4, 2021 and hosted by...

The Wisconsin COVERTS Project Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9161 Kemp Rd, Woodruff, WI

3 days of indoor sessions and outdoor experiences for landowners who want to enhance their woodlands for wildlife. Using sound ecological principles, this three-day workshop focuses on actions you...

Throw Pink – Putts for a Purpose Lac Du Flambeau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1230 Sandy Point Ln, Lac Du Flambeau, WI

This is the Inaugural Throw Pink-Putts for a Purpose event at the beautiful Sandy Point Resort and Disc Golf Ranch. This will be a 2 day event-UNSANCTIONED. Help me to raise funds for Breast...

Fire Fighters 5K Arbor Vitae, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 10675 Big Arbor Vitae Dr, Arbor Vitae, WI

SATURDAY, JULY 31 The Fire Fighter’s 5k event has been moved to Arbor Vitae! The 5K+ (3.4 mile) route will take you on a loop course which starts at the Arbor Vitae Town Hall, proceeds down the...