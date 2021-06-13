Cancel
Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer events coming soon

Posted by 
Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 8 days ago

(KEMMERER, WY) Live events are coming to Kemmerer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kemmerer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6Br7_0aT3Zn6G00

Reckless Kelly

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Willy Braun (vocals, guitars, harmonium, percussion, harmonica) -Cody Braun (fiddle, mandolin, tenor guitar, harmonica, vocals) – Jay Nazz (drums, percussion) -Joe “Bass” Miller(bass) For nearly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqtN0_0aT3Zn6G00

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies!

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 815 S Main St, Kemmerer, WY

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! is on Facebook. To connect with The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Gd0c_0aT3Zn6G00

Robin & Dan Kessinger

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

To say that Robin Kessinger is one of the country's leading flatpick guitarists would be quite an understatement. Everyone knows that he won the National Flatpicking Championship, in Winfield...

Michigan Rattlers

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, musical group Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (upright bass...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c0YU_0aT3Zn6G00

Rich County Fair

Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rodeo, Concert, Livestock Show, Parade, and Fireworks! Held at the fairgrounds in Randolph, Utah.

