Kemmerer events coming soon

(KEMMERER, WY) Live events are coming to Kemmerer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kemmerer:

Reckless Kelly Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Willy Braun (vocals, guitars, harmonium, percussion, harmonica) -Cody Braun (fiddle, mandolin, tenor guitar, harmonica, vocals) – Jay Nazz (drums, percussion) -Joe “Bass” Miller(bass) For nearly...

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 815 S Main St, Kemmerer, WY

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! is on Facebook. To connect with The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies!, join Facebook today.

Robin & Dan Kessinger Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

To say that Robin Kessinger is one of the country's leading flatpick guitarists would be quite an understatement. Everyone knows that he won the National Flatpicking Championship, in Winfield...

Michigan Rattlers Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, musical group Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (upright bass...

Rich County Fair Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rodeo, Concert, Livestock Show, Parade, and Fireworks! Held at the fairgrounds in Randolph, Utah.