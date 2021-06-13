Two points in Olaf Ton’s life are enough to justify his commitment next week: 1990 World Champion, 1997 European Cup winner. The latter as captain of the legendary Eurofighters at Schalke 04. Next week, now 55-year-olds will be part of ARD morning magazine As an expert, which will broadcast live from Veitshöchheim. Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, its geographical center has been in the suburb of Würzburg, more precisely in the region of Gadheim. In the interview, the Gelsenkirchen native talked about the national team, the relegation of his club and the future of football.