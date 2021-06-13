“A very special moment”
The next step on the career ladder was successful: Scott Kennedy is now a Canadian International! The 24-year-old professional footballer, who was appointed by regional division SB Chiemgau Traunstein in 2015 and is currently under contract with SSV Second Division Jahn Regensburg, made his first international match for his country’s senior national team. “It was a very special moment for me when he sang the national anthem,” he says in an interview with our sports department. “It was like time had stopped for a moment,” he adds.www.thewestonforum.com