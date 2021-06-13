Cancel
Jude Bellingham becomes youngest ever player at European Championships

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 7 days ago

Jude Bellingham has become the youngest ever player to feature at a European Championships after making his major tournament debut off the bench against Croatia. England eased towards a 1-0 victory that settled the nerves at Wembley, Raheem Sterling's strike separating the sides in the Group D opener. Gareth Southgate's team looked a little unsure of themselves at times, but were in control for the most part, and Southgate felt comfortable giving Bellingham some minutes late on.

