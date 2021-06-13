Cancel
Clarendon, TX

Clarendon calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 8 days ago

(CLARENDON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Clarendon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarendon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKNF8_0aT3ZdH000

SPRING FLING

Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

COME JOIN US AT THE SPRING FLING ON THE STREET IN FRONT OF THE MUSEUM 1)REVERSE DRAWING 2) LIVE MUSIC 3) DANCE 4) SILENT AUCTION 5) BARBEQUE MEAL 6) TOUR THE MUSEUM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eMqQ_0aT3ZdH000

A Quiet Place Part II

Clarendon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 108 S Kearney St, Clarendon, TX

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEe48_0aT3ZdH000

Curtis Grimes w/ Luke Prater

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Curtis Grimes coming full band to The Grill! Hall County Picnic weekend! Luke Prater opens the show!! Tickets go on sale July 1! $10 advance $15 at the door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbOwK_0aT3ZdH000

Reload

Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4530 Co Rd 210, Wellington, TX

Hey guys! Reload 2021 is quickly approaching! Follow the link for applications and get with Chris Boroughs (8066544736) with any questions! We cant wait to see you at Panfork!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Coth6_0aT3ZdH000

Nikki Jackson @ Lakeview Grill

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Event in Lakeview, Texas by Nikki Jackson Music on Friday, June 18 2021

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

