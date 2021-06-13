Oblong events coming up

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oblong:

Summer Hootenanny Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Looking for something unique to do this weekend? Head to Oblong for their Summer Hootenanny on Saturday the 26th from 5pm to dusk. There will be a drive-in car show, music, a duck race at 7 PM and...

Nerf Wars Willow Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Cumberland St, Willow Hill, IL

Lets get the kids together and have a great time running, playing and enjoying our nerf toys and water ballons! Snacks and fun in the Willow Hill Park!

LTC Theater Awards Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

LTC Theater Awards at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 05:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Harmon's Drug Store 75th Anniversary Party Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Oblong, IL

Party event in Oblong, IL by Harmon's Drug Store - Oblong on Friday, June 25 2021

OBLONG HOOTENANNY CRUISE-IN 2021 Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

OBLONG HOOTENANNY CRUISE-IN 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with OBLONG HOOTENANNY CRUISE-IN 2021, join Facebook today.