Oblong, IL

Oblong events coming up

Oblong Voice
 8 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oblong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qthO_0aT3ZW2n00

Summer Hootenanny

Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Looking for something unique to do this weekend? Head to Oblong for their Summer Hootenanny on Saturday the 26th from 5pm to dusk. There will be a drive-in car show, music, a duck race at 7 PM and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSrgu_0aT3ZW2n00

Nerf Wars

Willow Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Cumberland St, Willow Hill, IL

Lets get the kids together and have a great time running, playing and enjoying our nerf toys and water ballons! Snacks and fun in the Willow Hill Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Me6wU_0aT3ZW2n00

LTC Theater Awards

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

LTC Theater Awards at Stoney Ridge-Event Center, 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL 62454, Robinson, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 05:30 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrM9Y_0aT3ZW2n00

Harmon's Drug Store 75th Anniversary Party

Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Oblong, IL

Party event in Oblong, IL by Harmon's Drug Store - Oblong on Friday, June 25 2021

OBLONG HOOTENANNY CRUISE-IN 2021

Oblong, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

OBLONG HOOTENANNY CRUISE-IN 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with OBLONG HOOTENANNY CRUISE-IN 2021, join Facebook today.

Oblong, IL
ABOUT

With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...