Florien, LA

Florien events calendar

Florien News Flash
 8 days ago

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are coming to Florien.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florien:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AghYr_0aT3ZTOc00

Newton Varsity Football @ Hemphill

Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Milam St, Hemphill, TX

The Hemphill (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Newton (TX) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt6Dc_0aT3ZTOc00

Crafts of the Past - Natural Dyes

Many, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 32 Geoghagan Rd, Many, LA

Guests are invited out to enjoy and to celebrate the month of July by observing as a costumed living historian demonstrates exactly how, red, white, and blue colors were created historically...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldIHi_0aT3ZTOc00

VBS Registration

Many, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Come register your child for VBS and join us for some water fun on Saturday June 19th! We will have a water slide and food set up from 10-2. Bring your child and let them slide while you register...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azRH7_0aT3ZTOc00

Milam Settler’s Day Fun Run

Milam, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

The 5k will be set up at the old Milam Texaco (near the 4-way stop) at the intersection of Hwys. 87 & 21. All proceeds go directly to the upkeep and maintenance of El Camino park and The 1830's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgdjI_0aT3ZTOc00

Lake Toledo Bend Jackpot

Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 360 Frontier Dr, Hemphill, TX

$18,000 GUARANTEED CASH PAYOUTS, $3,000 At Each Event, Heaviest Bass $1,500 - 2nd Heaviest Bass $900 - 3rd Heaviest Bass $600 - ENTRY FEES: $100 Per Person, TOURNAMENT HOURS & WEIGH IN: Tournament...

Florien, LA
ABOUT

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

