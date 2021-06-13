Eden calendar: Events coming up

(EDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Eden calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eden:

World Championship BBQ Goat Cookoff Brady, TX

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

It all started in 1974 when 16 cook teams got together to roast some goat in an effort to raise money for the Jaycees of McCulloch county. Yes, it was just your typical small town Texas cook off...

Sept. Heartland Merchant's Market Brady, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Event by Heartland Merchants Market on Leygardagur, September 4 2021

Chat & Coffee Brady, TX

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 07/28/2021

Smoke on the Hill Brady, TX

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

Come join us at Historical and Beautiful Richards Park for the 15h Annual Smoke On The Hill Cookoff benefitting McCulloch County Helping Hands. Smoke On The Hill plans to keep all busy with...

Farmer's Market - Tractor Supply Brady, TX

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Tractor Supply of Brady, TX hosts a Saturday Farmer's Market every Saturday at Tractor Supply. The Farmer's Market will continue rain or shine through hot and cold weather (can be moved indoors...