Eden, TX

Eden calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(EDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Eden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497sKq_0aT3ZSVt00

World Championship BBQ Goat Cookoff

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

It all started in 1974 when 16 cook teams got together to roast some goat in an effort to raise money for the Jaycees of McCulloch county. Yes, it was just your typical small town Texas cook off...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLFID_0aT3ZSVt00

Sept. Heartland Merchant’s Market

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Event by Heartland Merchants Market on Leygardagur, September 4 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWGeW_0aT3ZSVt00

Chat & Coffee

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 07/28/2021

Smoke on the Hill

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Memory Ln, Brady, TX

Come join us at Historical and Beautiful Richards Park for the 15h Annual Smoke On The Hill Cookoff benefitting McCulloch County Helping Hands. Smoke On The Hill plans to keep all busy with...

Farmer's Market - Tractor Supply

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Tractor Supply of Brady, TX hosts a Saturday Farmer's Market every Saturday at Tractor Supply. The Farmer's Market will continue rain or shine through hot and cold weather (can be moved indoors...

Eden, TX
ABOUT

With Eden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

