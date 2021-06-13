Memphis calendar: What's coming up

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:

Milton's Fall Festival Milton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Come on down to Milton, IA where there's fun for all ages. Kiddie tractor pull, spelling bee, raffle, co2 races, pet show, silent auction, great entertainment, and awesome food.

4TH OF JULY. !!! FIREWORKS AND MORE !!! Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

4th of July Have a blast with your family and friends this 4th of July! The Caleb Strait Memorial Pedal Pull begins at 1 o’clock with registration at 12:30 in front of Hotel Manning. BINGO will...

Geode Paddle Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 22895 Lacey Trail, Keosauqua, IA

Register Here Bentonsport to Bonaparte Cost: $5 per boat Geodes are nature’s treasure chest! Participants will be paddling this beautiful stretch of river between stops on the sandbars as we...

Great Iowa Jeep Ride 2021 Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 22895 Lacey Trail, Keosauqua, IA

https://fb.me/e/O3Shhqv7 Campground reservations and motel option links will be in orginal post on Great Iowa Jeep Ride Page.

Kayak Loan: Van Buren County Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 22895 Lacey Trail, Keosauqua, IA

Register Here Enjoy a calm evening on the water at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park. Participants can kayak around the lake during one of two 45-minute sessions. Sessions will run from 5:30 - 6:15pm...