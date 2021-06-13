“Stop Listening to the Devil and Listen to God, Our Holy Father” – Little Children Melt Hearts at Pinellas County School Board Meeting in Florida (VIDEO) Nelson closed her comments with a quote from Pink Floyd with a modern twist that fits the mood of parents across the nation perfectly, “We don’t need YOUR education. We don’t need YOUR thought control. No dark sarcasm in OUR classroom. School Board teachers, leave OUR kids alone. All in all, they are just another brick in YOUR wall. If you don’t wear your mask, you can’t play with your friends. How can you play with your friends if you don’t wear your mask? Please earn our trust back.”