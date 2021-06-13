Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Petersburg calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Petersburg News Watch
Petersburg News Watch
 8 days ago

(PETERSBURG, AK) Live events are lining up on the Petersburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Petersburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUmng_0aT3ZJoa00

Build A Robot Arm!

Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Build A Working/Grabbing Robot Arm Instructor Chris Weiss Register Required at www.psglib.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI3kF_0aT3ZJoa00

ADULT PROM 2021!

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: Ishiyama Dr, Wrangell, AK

KSTK will host this year's ADULT PROM at the Muskeg Meadow's Golf Course! This outdoor event offers up an opportunity for folks to celebrate spring with dancing, food, adult bevies and epic views...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qtgm_0aT3ZJoa00

Wrangell Community Market

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

Season: Year Round Market Hours: February 6 - December 4, 20211st Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Holiday Market December 18, 2021 at 10am - 1pm Location: The Nolan

2021 TAX FREE DAY

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

On January 26, 2021, the Borough Assembly Approved Saturday, May 1, 2021 & Saturday, October 2, 2021 as the 2021 Tax Free Days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdvqz_0aT3ZJoa00

Bearfest Marathon

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

This is a multi day festival celebrating the bears of Alaska. The festival ends on Sunday with a 5K, 1/2 and full marathon along a beautiful course.

Petersburg News Watch

Petersburg News Watch

Petersburg, AK
