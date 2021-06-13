Cancel
Beresford, SD

Events on the Beresford calendar

(BERESFORD, SD) Beresford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beresford area:

Komstad VBS

Beresford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 29987 University Rd, Beresford, SD

Komstad VBS at Komstad Covenant Church, 29987 University Rd, Beresford, SD, US 57004, Beresford, United States on Mon Aug 02 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Food Truck @ D.A.D.S Show & Shine - Beresford SD

Beresford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 206 N 16th St, Beresford, SD

Food Truck @ D.A.D.S Show & Shine - Beresford SD at D.A.D. 'S Automotive Repair, 206 N 16th St, Beresford, SD, US 57004, Beresford, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 12:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Centerville Sr. Citizens Annual Winter Supper

Centerville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 548 Broadway St, Centerville, SD

Serving food from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Annual fundraiser.

RENEWAL SD ENHANCED PERMIT TO CARRY CONCEALED CLASS

Beresford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 N 3rd St, Beresford, SD

RENEWAL South Dakota Enhanced Permit Classes Multiple Class Dates in 2021!! Class Price: $30.00+tax ■■ Private Classes Available - Please check our website to learn more Carry into 38 states...

Lennox @ Beresford

Beresford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Sports event by 2021 Lennox Fjelstad 14U Baseball on Thursday, July 1 2021

ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

