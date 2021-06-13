Cancel
Republic, WA

Republic calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Republic News Watch
Republic News Watch
 8 days ago

(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Republic area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJmJa_0aT3Z3mD00

Rad Dad Fun Run

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Rad Dad Fun Run Colville, WA, USA - The City of Colville will be celebrating Dad's everywhere.… - June 19, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qtrhz_0aT3Z3mD00

DMGC AMATEUR

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA

This is our Colville Amateur. Its a two day tournament. If you have any questions feel free to call the pro shop at 509-684-5508.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTL0K_0aT3Z3mD00

Tiger-Tri & Du

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Tiger-Tri & Du 2430 WA-20, Colville, WA, USA - Join the Colville Recreation Department for the 31th Annual… - July 17, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPMiq_0aT3Z3mD00

Tennis Camp

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Tennis Camp Colville, WA, USA - Tennis CampCome and lean the basics of tennis. Games and… - June 21, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBHHf_0aT3Z3mD00

Tonasket Farmers Market

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 6pm Location:Triangle Park, Highway 97 and Western Ave, Tonasket, WA

Republic News Watch

Republic News Watch

Republic, WA
ABOUT

With Republic News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

