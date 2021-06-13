Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Norte, CO

Del Norte events coming soon

Posted by 
Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 8 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Del Norte calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmR5j_0aT3Z10l00

Colorado Concealed Carry Class in Monte Vista

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2830 US-160 W, Monte Vista, CO

We teach a relaxed 2 hour class, with a focus on law, this class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n1oi_0aT3Z10l00

Night Sky Photography Workshop

Mosca, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 13254 Lane 5 N, Mosca, CO

Night Sky Photography Workshop at Rustic Rook Resort, 13254 Lane 5 North, Mosca, CO 81146, Mosca, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 08:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cx81_0aT3Z10l00

San Luis Valley Fair

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2389-2499 Sherman Ave, Monte Vista, CO

Features fun for the entire family including a large variety of food vendors, midway rides, livestock competitions and exhibits, commercial exhibitors selling their wares and musical entertainment...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrxgV_0aT3Z10l00

We Are Paradox Media's 1st Annual Paranormal Outing

Center, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: CO-17, Center, CO

We Are Paradox Media is excited to present our 1st Annual Paranormal Outing. We will be camping out, searching the stars for UFOs and Alien life, leaving offerings 1 of 2 vortecies, partaking in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEj6a_0aT3Z10l00

Ski Hi Stampede Rodeo

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

When: July 23, 2021 – July 24, 2021 all-day Where: Ski Hi Park, 2345 Sherman Ave Monte Vista, CO 81144 More details to come. www.skihistampede.com

Learn More
Del Norte Post

Del Norte Post

Del Norte, CO
14
Followers
79
Post
919
Views
ABOUT

With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, CO
City
Monte Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Mosca, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Photography#Sherman Ave Monte Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Del Norte, COPosted by
Del Norte Post

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Del Norte

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte: 1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 3. RN Nurse Coordinator; 4. Custodian; 5. Landfill Manager; 6. Licensed Insurance Producer; 7. Outpatient Clinician; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 9. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 10. Travel Nursing LPN | Skilled Nursing | | $1066.83 weekly | Del Norte, Colorado;