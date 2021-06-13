Del Norte events coming soon

(DEL NORTE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Del Norte calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

Colorado Concealed Carry Class in Monte Vista Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2830 US-160 W, Monte Vista, CO

We teach a relaxed 2 hour class, with a focus on law, this class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...

Night Sky Photography Workshop Mosca, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 13254 Lane 5 N, Mosca, CO

Night Sky Photography Workshop at Rustic Rook Resort, 13254 Lane 5 North, Mosca, CO 81146, Mosca, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 08:30 pm to 11:30 pm

San Luis Valley Fair Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2389-2499 Sherman Ave, Monte Vista, CO

Features fun for the entire family including a large variety of food vendors, midway rides, livestock competitions and exhibits, commercial exhibitors selling their wares and musical entertainment...

We Are Paradox Media's 1st Annual Paranormal Outing Center, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: CO-17, Center, CO

We Are Paradox Media is excited to present our 1st Annual Paranormal Outing. We will be camping out, searching the stars for UFOs and Alien life, leaving offerings 1 of 2 vortecies, partaking in...

Ski Hi Stampede Rodeo Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

When: July 23, 2021 – July 24, 2021 all-day Where: Ski Hi Park, 2345 Sherman Ave Monte Vista, CO 81144 More details to come. www.skihistampede.com