Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Au Gres, MI

What’s up Au Gres: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 8 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Au Gres has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Au Gres area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKI3W_0aT3YxZf00

The Rhett Yocum Blues Band

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Standish, MI

The Rhett Yocum Blues Band starts off the series. The band dedicated to bringing you the best in Blues. Some old, some new, some sweet, some psychedelic, but all of it's the Blues. Scott...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UEF4_0aT3YxZf00

210 Mile Race Details

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2325 Green Dr, Au Gres, MI

Race Update #1 – June 2 The Coast to Coast gravel grinder, presented by Salsa Cycles, will not be known for its gravel (actually more dirt than gravel), ironically, but for everything that’s NOT...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dPR0_0aT3YxZf00

2021 Doc Harpham Memorial Walleye Shootout

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

"Doc" Harpham Walleye Shootout will be held on June 19, 2021 Contact: Mike Harpham (989) 233-3048 or Laura Shorkey: (989) 751-6627

Learn More

Shades of a King: Elvis and Frank Sinatra

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Standish, MI

Bryan Elzie Dixon is a natural performer who loves to entertain audiences of all sizes. His high-energy "Shades Of A King" tribute show is a fun-filled celebration of the music of Elvis Presley...

Learn More

Steve Drzewicki Polka Band

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Standish, MI

Steve Drzewicki Polka Band has performed at the St. Stan's AC Polish Festival, Michigan's largest Polish festival. for 37 consecutive years. His father, the late Sal Drzewicki, originally formed a...

Learn More
Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
23
Followers
75
Post
703
Views
ABOUT

With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Au Gres, MI
City
Standish, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Mi Race#Salsa Cycles#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related