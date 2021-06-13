Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ganado, TX

Live events on the horizon in Ganado

Posted by 
Ganado Dispatch
Ganado Dispatch
 8 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Ganado is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ganado area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Y5xk_0aT3YvoD00

Pecos & The Rooftops

El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Pecos & the Rooftops are a close knit group of friends from northeast Texas that came together while in college in Lubbock.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtIrV_0aT3YvoD00

The Ranch Cowboy Church

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 Co Rd 119, Edna, TX

Come join The McNeills and The Ranch Cowboy Church for an evening of worship through song and testimony! The concert starts at 7:00. Everyone is welcome! A love offering will be received.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wi0az_0aT3YvoD00

BRC End of Summer Bash

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 46 Park Rd 1, Edna, TX

On Saturday, July 24th, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. please join us at the Brackenridge Park & Campground for our “End of Summer Bash”! Activities include live music, beer and wine vendors, food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5FXk_0aT3YvoD00

Texana Chili Spill

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 284 Brackenridge Pkwy, Edna, TX

The 17th Annual Texana Chili Spill will be held November 9th-11th at the Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center, sponsored by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority and the Jackson County...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ap59m_0aT3YvoD00

World Volleyball Tournament

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 891 Brackenridge Pkwy, Edna, TX

10 Team Volleyball Tournament $150 Registration per team Event @ Brackenridge Softball Field Arrive 30min Before Game Time Call 361-782-7146 or email info@jctx.us for more info

Learn More
Ganado Dispatch

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado, TX
8
Followers
83
Post
728
Views
ABOUT

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Campo, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Ganado, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Northeast Texas#Mcneills#The Ranch Cowboy Church#Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ganado, TXPosted by
Ganado Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Ganado

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ganado: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. UI Developer; 4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,648 per week; 5. Exterior Sales Representative - Windows & Doors; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 7. Sales Professional; 8. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 9. Truck Driver - Class A CDL; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;
Ganado, TXPosted by
Ganado Dispatch

These Ganado companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Ganado are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Remote - Part Time & Full Time Openings; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 3. Sales Representative - Sales - Work from Home; 4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;