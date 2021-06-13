Live events on the horizon in Ganado

(GANADO, TX) Ganado is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Ganado area:

Pecos & The Rooftops El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Pecos & the Rooftops are a close knit group of friends from northeast Texas that came together while in college in Lubbock.

The Ranch Cowboy Church Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 Co Rd 119, Edna, TX

Come join The McNeills and The Ranch Cowboy Church for an evening of worship through song and testimony! The concert starts at 7:00. Everyone is welcome! A love offering will be received.

BRC End of Summer Bash Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 46 Park Rd 1, Edna, TX

On Saturday, July 24th, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. please join us at the Brackenridge Park & Campground for our “End of Summer Bash”! Activities include live music, beer and wine vendors, food...

Texana Chili Spill Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 284 Brackenridge Pkwy, Edna, TX

The 17th Annual Texana Chili Spill will be held November 9th-11th at the Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center, sponsored by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority and the Jackson County...

World Volleyball Tournament Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 891 Brackenridge Pkwy, Edna, TX

10 Team Volleyball Tournament $150 Registration per team Event @ Brackenridge Softball Field Arrive 30min Before Game Time Call 361-782-7146 or email info@jctx.us for more info