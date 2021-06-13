Cancel
Plains, MT

Plains calendar: Events coming up

Plains Dispatch
 8 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Live events are coming to Plains.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

2021 Sanders County Fair

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

2021 Fair tickets will go on sale in July. Mark your calendars for 3 nights of rodeo, carnival games and rides, and one evening of demolition derby. Lots of food and fun to be had by all.

11 Miles to Paradise

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 195 Quinn's Canyon Rd Route 135, Plains, MT

Description: This 10.6 mile race runs through Lolo National Forest along a scenic & rolling single-track trail that parallels the mighty Clark Fork River outside Paradise, MT. Nutritional...

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks-Hamlet

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

Hamlet: Almost universally hailed as the greatest play ever written in the English language, Shakespeare’s action packed tragedy begins with a restless ghost, a dispossessed prince and a hasty...

MBA Summer Conference

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

MBA Plans 2021 Summer Conference in Plains, Montana Summer Conference 2021 – June 11 – 13 This year’s Summer Conference will be held in Plains, MT from June 11th-13th to be held in conjunction...

Mother Moose Tales Reading Circle – Superior

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 301 2nd Ave E, Superior, MT

Wonderful stories and entertainment for the very young, 0-3 years... Read more »

Plains, MT
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

