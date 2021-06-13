Plains calendar: Events coming up

(PLAINS, MT) Live events are coming to Plains.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

2021 Sanders County Fair Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

2021 Fair tickets will go on sale in July. Mark your calendars for 3 nights of rodeo, carnival games and rides, and one evening of demolition derby. Lots of food and fun to be had by all.

11 Miles to Paradise Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 195 Quinn's Canyon Rd Route 135, Plains, MT

Description: This 10.6 mile race runs through Lolo National Forest along a scenic & rolling single-track trail that parallels the mighty Clark Fork River outside Paradise, MT. Nutritional...

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks-Hamlet Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

Hamlet: Almost universally hailed as the greatest play ever written in the English language, Shakespeare’s action packed tragedy begins with a restless ghost, a dispossessed prince and a hasty...

MBA Summer Conference Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

MBA Plans 2021 Summer Conference in Plains, Montana Summer Conference 2021 – June 11 – 13 This year’s Summer Conference will be held in Plains, MT from June 11th-13th to be held in conjunction...

Mother Moose Tales Reading Circle – Superior Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 301 2nd Ave E, Superior, MT

Wonderful stories and entertainment for the very young, 0-3 years... Read more »