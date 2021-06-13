Live events coming up in Marsing

(MARSING, ID) Live events are coming to Marsing.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsing area:

June 23rd, 2021 Online Auction. Homedale, Idaho ID Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3523 US-95, Homedale, ID

12th May - 23rd Jun, 2021. HOMEDALE, IDAHO. USA : Loaded with equipment, fleet vehicles, building materials, firearms and ammunition, vintage finds and more!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Owyhee County Fair and Rodeo Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 420 W Nevada Ave, Homedale, ID

A celebration for those near and far that showcases all that the county has to offer. Plenty of things to do and see for young and old such as children's activities, entertainment, food and...

Annual Information Fair Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2207 Blaine Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Event is free to the public. This registration is for participating agencies.

The Rockits at Kerryhill winery in Wilder Wilder, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 17264 Kerry Hill Ln, Wilder, ID

The twang factor is going way up at Kerryhill winery on Sunday June 13. The Rockits are bringing their mix of rockabilly classic country and rock, from 2-5 in the afternoon