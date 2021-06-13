Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marsing, ID

Live events coming up in Marsing

Posted by 
Marsing Digest
Marsing Digest
 8 days ago

(MARSING, ID) Live events are coming to Marsing.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhoDd_0aT3Ynzd00

June 23rd, 2021 Online Auction. Homedale, Idaho ID

Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 3523 US-95, Homedale, ID

12th May - 23rd Jun, 2021. HOMEDALE, IDAHO. USA : Loaded with equipment, fleet vehicles, building materials, firearms and ammunition, vintage finds and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSuqS_0aT3Ynzd00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I2NL_0aT3Ynzd00

Owyhee County Fair and Rodeo

Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 420 W Nevada Ave, Homedale, ID

A celebration for those near and far that showcases all that the county has to offer. Plenty of things to do and see for young and old such as children's activities, entertainment, food and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nDQV_0aT3Ynzd00

Annual Information Fair

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2207 Blaine Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Event is free to the public. This registration is for participating agencies.

Learn More

The Rockits at Kerryhill winery in Wilder

Wilder, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 17264 Kerry Hill Ln, Wilder, ID

The twang factor is going way up at Kerryhill winery on Sunday June 13. The Rockits are bringing their mix of rockabilly classic country and rock, from 2-5 in the afternoon

Learn More
Marsing Digest

Marsing Digest

Marsing, ID
12
Followers
85
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marsing Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marsing, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
City
Homedale, ID
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kerry Hill#Sun Jun#Kerryhill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marsing, IDPosted by
Marsing Digest

Marsing calendar: What's coming up

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Matty J and the CajonAlone featuring Darian Renee at Kerry Hill Winery; 3. Away Game vs Owyhee Rattlers B; 4. Truck Pulls by BELIEVE PULLING; 5. Deanna’s on the move;