Live events on the horizon in Machias

(MACHIAS, ME) Machias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Machias:

E2110 - Pressed Plant Pictures Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Have a seat in Suzanne’s beautiful backyard and learn how to press and preserve plants and then create your personal works of art with them. For this workshop, please bring a jam jar full of...

CRUSH Cancer 5k Walk/Run Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

📢💥Who's ready to walk and/or run to help us CRUSH Cancer 🦞 •5k walk/run • 1 mile kids fun run • Sunday, June 27th, 2021 •Jonesboro, Maine 🎗Let's honor those who are fighting cancer, remember...

Lewiston | Plants & Pollinators: New Member Information and Sign-up Event Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Machias, ME

Join us for a FREE event where you will learn how to start plants from seeds, the importance of pollinators, and how you can use your new green thumb to make a difference in the community! All in...

She Summits Co.-Bold Coast Explorer Escape Roque Bluffs, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 186 Roque Bluffs Rd, Roque Bluffs, ME

Explore the Downeast coastline in Maine for the weekend and stay at working Blueberry Farm in Roque Bluffs. We’ll spend the weekend exploring the coast, learning about agriculture and even helping...

Intro to Liberty Clinic – Jonesboro, ME Jonesboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

During the clinic, participants will work through the basic foundations of liberty work. The series is based on safe, foundational skills to help you and your horse start from the ground up. The...