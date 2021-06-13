Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hatch, NM

Live events Hatch — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 8 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Hatch is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hatch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHXHw_0aT3YkLS00

Studio Art Classes/Critique Sessions

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM

Studio Art Classes/Critique Sessions Develop your drawing and painting through studio art classes and critique sessions! You can register for just the studio art classes, just critique sessions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qspc_0aT3YkLS00

Combo Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 138 S Water St, Las Cruces, NM

Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MM9fD_0aT3YkLS00

Kids Can - Hatch, NM - Summer Camps - 2nd through 8th Grade

Hatch, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

At Kids Can_YEP, we think attitude is everything... so when life gives you lemons, make lemonade! #2021 #education #kidscan #summercamp #2021 This Summer camp is a fun, hands-on youth entrepreneur...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aa9bf_0aT3YkLS00

MMC Staff Event: Women & Children's Services Skills Fair Day1 of 3

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM

*PLEASE NOTE; TO REDUCE CONFUSION & HAVE A SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE PLEASE READ THE DIRECTIONS BELOW* The entire skills fair consists of 9 booths and will take you approximately 2 hours to complete...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVn3U_0aT3YkLS00

Sam Jones in store signing

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

Come out and meet Flash Gordon - Sam J. Jones - at our in-store signing! The event is FREE, but there will be a charge for autographs and photos. Autographs are $40 for the first item, $20 for...

Learn More
Hatch Updates

Hatch Updates

Hatch, NM
12
Followers
92
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Hatch, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Studio Art#Nm Combo Lssgb Lssbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.