Like Goldilocks, it took recent Niwot graduate Halie Ostrom a few tries before she found the sport that checked all the right boxes. "I did gymnastics until fifth grade, and then I did swimming until fifth grade too, and I think I played a little soccer," she recalled of her early athletic endeavors. "With swimming, the water was too cold, so I didn't really enjoy getting in and out of the pool all of the time. Gymnastics was just really expensive, and it took up a lot of time. It took like four hours every single day. So there was golf. My parents did it, and so it was something we could all do together."