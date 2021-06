Whoa there Nellie, The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers are saying, that ain’t gonna happen. How could it? Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is not likely going anywhere. I mean didn’t he just have a night of passionate love with wifey, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle)? So, what, if their night of passion was capped off with him in handcuffs and placed behind bars. The spoilers suggest that Liam won’t be locked up for very long.