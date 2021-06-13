Cancel
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort events calendar

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
 8 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Frankfort calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vib58_0aT3Yfvp00

Next Generation Party — Crystal Lake Yacht Club

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:59 PM

Address: 3491 Pilgrim Hwy, Frankfort, MI

The Next Generation Party July 10th. An all-member event, this evening will be a great opportunity for our future club members (our NEXT generation) to spend some time enjoying the club. Lots in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yz7oS_0aT3Yfvp00

2021 Benzie Fishing Frenzie

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 630 Main St, Frankfort, MI

The Benzie Fishing Frenzie Tournament, one of the largest and most popular salmon fishing events on the Tournament Trail, is under new direction and has moved to August 27th to August 29th. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrVOa_0aT3Yfvp00

The Wildwoods at The Cabbage Shed

Elberta, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 198 Frankfort Ave, Elberta, MI

The Wildwoods are performing at The Cabbage Shed in Elberta, MI on August 15th from 6pm-9pm. Nebraska natives, The Wildwoods, a duo from Lincoln, NE, bring a pioneering sound to Americana Roots...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snQFV_0aT3Yfvp00

The Duges at Stormcloud Brewing Co.

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 Main St, Frankfort, MI

The Duges (Garrison Wilson and Doug Moser) are a musical duo whose selections range from classic folk, rock, and pop to Appalachian gospel. Garrison, a student of choral singing, is a transplant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNiy8_0aT3Yfvp00

Frankfort Craft Fair

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 727 Main St, Frankfort, MI

26th Annual Holly Berry Arts & Crafts Fair to be held at Frankfort High School in historic Frankfort on the shores of beautiful Lake Michigan.

Frankfort, MI
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

