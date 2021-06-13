Frankfort events calendar

(FRANKFORT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Frankfort calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

Next Generation Party — Crystal Lake Yacht Club Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:59 PM

Address: 3491 Pilgrim Hwy, Frankfort, MI

The Next Generation Party July 10th. An all-member event, this evening will be a great opportunity for our future club members (our NEXT generation) to spend some time enjoying the club. Lots in...

2021 Benzie Fishing Frenzie Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 630 Main St, Frankfort, MI

The Benzie Fishing Frenzie Tournament, one of the largest and most popular salmon fishing events on the Tournament Trail, is under new direction and has moved to August 27th to August 29th. The...

The Wildwoods at The Cabbage Shed Elberta, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 198 Frankfort Ave, Elberta, MI

The Wildwoods are performing at The Cabbage Shed in Elberta, MI on August 15th from 6pm-9pm. Nebraska natives, The Wildwoods, a duo from Lincoln, NE, bring a pioneering sound to Americana Roots...

The Duges at Stormcloud Brewing Co. Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 Main St, Frankfort, MI

The Duges (Garrison Wilson and Doug Moser) are a musical duo whose selections range from classic folk, rock, and pop to Appalachian gospel. Garrison, a student of choral singing, is a transplant...

Frankfort Craft Fair Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 727 Main St, Frankfort, MI

26th Annual Holly Berry Arts & Crafts Fair to be held at Frankfort High School in historic Frankfort on the shores of beautiful Lake Michigan.