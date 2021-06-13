Bloomfield calendar: Events coming up

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Live events are coming to Bloomfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:

Active Shooter Training with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Active Shooter Training Conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This is a FREE event, open to the public. RSVP is Required. Active shooter incidents, in many cases, have no pattern...

VBS: Press Play Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 Garrard St, Taylorsville, KY

VBS is FREE and open to ALL kids in the community! Ages 3 - completed grade 5; child must be fully potty trained to attend. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. VBS will be Monday, June 21...

JD Shelburne Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 91 Settlers Center Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Country music standout JD Shelburne announces his 2021 'Hometown Concert' in Taylorsville, KY on Saturday, June 26 at 7 pm. This will mark the fifth 'Hometown Concert' that Shelburne will host in...

Love My Neighbor Sorting Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 A Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Help serve the community by sorting received items at the Love My Neighbor store.



Board/Regular Evening Meeting Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 126 Keystone Ave, Bardstown, KY

Our Board meeting will commence at 6pm with our regular attendance meeting at 7pm. All are invited to join us at 7pm to find out about our upcoming events and summer plans!