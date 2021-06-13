General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: What Will The Future Hold For Terry, Will She Take A More Active Role At GH?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has been working tirelessly to find an antidote to the poison that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) gave Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), who Finn believes is actually his son. He hadn’t been successful until Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) accidentally gave him a clue by using the phrase “Trojan Horse”. This should lead to Finn being able to create a cure sooner rather than later. Chase should be cured as long as he lives long enough for Finn to create the correct formula. It will be touch and go for a while, but finally, the antidote will be ready and Chase will completely recover!