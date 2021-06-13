General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: What Will The Future Hold For Terry, Will She Take A More Active Role At GH?
General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates reveal Dr. Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) is a caring doctor and friend. Terry is the childhood of friend of Elizabeth Webber Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst). She came to Port Charles around the time that Liz was engaged to her late husband Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). Terry took a position at General Hospital as an oncologist. Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) became one of her patients when he found out that he had a terminal brain tumor.hollywoodhiccups.com