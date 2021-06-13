Grand Marais events coming up

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

Jam Session Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

Join musical hosts at the Gunflint Tavern Wednesdays for a fun and informal jam session. Hop in and play with a group of regulars or request your own spot. Every Wednesday night at the Gun Flint...

Photography and Videography Tech Camp for Kids Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

This will be a 5-day, 8-hours-a-day camp where campers will learn the basics of photography and videography.

Muffin Man Summer Story Hour at Drury Lane Books Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: E., 12 Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

Drury Lane Books is kicking off summer with the return of The Muffin Man. The Muffin Man will read a collection of books to kids and families every Saturday at 11am outside at the bookstore...

Mysterious Ways Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

MYsterious WAYs MYsterious WAYs is an “old school” rock trio featuring Pat Eliasen on lead vocals, bass and acoustic guitar, Mike Pratt, lead guitar, and Matt Bronikowski, drums. The band consists...

Adirondack Chair Building Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Without question, the Adirondack chair is a timeless classic - its high back, large armrests and contoured seat and back are unmistakable. For many, the Adirondack chair defines the ideal deck or...