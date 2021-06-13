Cancel
Exmore, VA

Live events on the horizon in Exmore

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 8 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) Exmore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Exmore area:

Sunday Worship

Exmore, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:26 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 9504 Occohannock Neck Rd, Exmore, VA

Join us in-person at 12:30pm or watch us live right here on our site.

Sailing Camp at ESY&CC

Melfa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 14421 Country Club Rd, Melfa, VA

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club will be offering on-the-water sailing instruction for ages 7 to 17 taught to each participant’s skill from beginner to advanced. Campers must be able to...

Block Printing T-shirt Class

Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

(ages 13 and older) Instructor: Barbara Loomis Wednesday, June 30th 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Cost: $40 per person Design and carve your own relief print blocks and use them to create unique wearable...

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Interface Training

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Ln, Belle Haven, VA 23306

ACEs teaches you about the role that trauma plays in your life and how resilience can keep you going.

Adult Mental Health First Aid

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Think of AMHFA as you would CPR, it's about being the first on the scene and offering help to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

