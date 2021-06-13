Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Spoilers: Sami Torn Between Ej And Lucas, Can’t Decide Who She Wants!

By Rita Ryan
hollywoodhiccups.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney) will be torn between EJ DiMera (Dan Feurreriegel) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) in upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives! Sami won’t be able to make up her mind who she wants!. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers...

hollywoodhiccups.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Vaughan
Person
Eric Martsolf
Person
Thaao Penghlis
Person
Arianne Zucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dool#Days Of Our Lives#Sami Torn#Minions Watching Sami#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben And Ciara’s Summer Miracle, Wedding Anniversary Unlocks Memories?

DOOL spoilers for summer 2021 confirm that Ciara will come back to Salem. During her last stint, she was found alive but unconscious. She accidentally caused a gas leak, as well as an explosion inside the glass cage. Ben carried his wife into the hospital and she had surgery. However, when Ciara woke up, she was missing three years of memories. That just happened to include the “Cin” love story. By the time Ciara made her exit, she decided to leave Salem with Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson).
TV SeriesSheKnows

It Was a Short Week on Days of Our Lives but EJ’s Return Left Viewers on an Exciting Cliffhanger — Plus, Will a Recast Cause More Problems For Elani?

There were only three episodes this week, but Days of Our Lives still managed to pack a lot of drama in. So, let’s get right to it…. EJ finally hit Salem this week, but not until the very end of Wednesday’s episode, leaving us on a great cliffhanger. I’m super interested to see the chemistry between him and Sami now that EJ is being played by Dan Feuerriegel. To no fault of the actors, a recast can definitely change things for established couples. If James Scott returned to the role I’m pretty sure I’d be all for EJami working on their marriage, but now I’m not so sure. Because I don’t know how they’ll play on-screen, but also because Lucas and Sami have been such a delight to watch lately. I’m loving Lumi, especially after Lucas’ romantic speech, but I know EJami has a fiery, irresistible pull. I don’t know what to think or who to root for, which makes me all the more invested.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Wednesday, June 9: EJ Returns, Chanel’s Discovery, Xander’s Threat

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 9 reveal that EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) returns. Chanel Dupree (Precious Way) makes a puzzling discovery. Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) threatens Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry). Nicole Walker Brady (Arianne Zucker) considers confessing and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) makes a suggestion to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava Questioned In Murder Case, Her Link To Dr. Snyder

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) will have to answer questions when the mob shows up in Salem. She has claimed that she cut ties with organized crime. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) wants to believe her, but her past makes him wonder if she’s being truthful or lying. When Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry) is killed, how does Ava’s name come up?
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Coming And Goings: Eric Brady’s Back! Is Greg Vaughan’s Return Temporary Or Permanent?

Days of Our Lives comings and goings confirm Greg Vaughan is returning as Eric Brady. The actor’s comeback was featured in the summer 2021 promo, which shows Eric and Nicole Walker Brady’s (Arianne Zucker) emotional reunion. However, Nicole is struggling with keeping her betrayal a secret. Find out the details and why we think this is just one final appearance.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Galen Gering Compares Ava To Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Ava and Rafe getting even closer as the summer goes on and Nicole growing more and more jealous. But there’s still a woman out there Rafe thought he was going to be with forever who has decided not to return — for now. Days...
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Promo: EJ IS BACK and Has Questions For His Wayward Wife!

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!. Trouble is returning to Salem and he has a name . . . EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). His family may be happy to reunite with him, but we all know there are at least two people who are on guard, his wifey Sami (Alison Sweeney) and current fling Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, June 8: Dr. Snyder Threatened, Kayla’s Discovery, Abe Fooled

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 8 reveal that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) pays a visit to Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry). Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) learns concerning news from Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams). Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) hides the truth from Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Plus, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is seen in the buff once again.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Fans Celebrate Deidre Hall's 45th Anniversary at Days of Our Lives

Happy anniversary, Deidre Hall! Days of Our Lives' leading lady debuted in the role of Dr. Marlena Evans 45 years ago today, first airing on June 21, 1976. Fans and co-stars alike took to social media to celebrate the daytime diva's legendary career and decades on the NBC soap. James...
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Ron Carlivati and Alison Sweeney Tease EJ's Return to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives will be getting a fresh shot of "EJami"! This summer, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is back in Salem. Unbeknownst to him, though, his wife, Sami (Alison Sweeney), has been sneaking around with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo)! Head writer Ron Carlivati and Sweeney previewed the dastardly DiMera's return to Soap Opera Digest.