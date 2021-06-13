Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Spoilers: Sami Torn Between Ej And Lucas, Can’t Decide Who She Wants!

There were only three episodes this week, but Days of Our Lives still managed to pack a lot of drama in. So, let’s get right to it…. EJ finally hit Salem this week, but not until the very end of Wednesday’s episode, leaving us on a great cliffhanger. I’m super interested to see the chemistry between him and Sami now that EJ is being played by Dan Feuerriegel. To no fault of the actors, a recast can definitely change things for established couples. If James Scott returned to the role I’m pretty sure I’d be all for EJami working on their marriage, but now I’m not so sure. Because I don’t know how they’ll play on-screen, but also because Lucas and Sami have been such a delight to watch lately. I’m loving Lumi, especially after Lucas’ romantic speech, but I know EJami has a fiery, irresistible pull. I don’t know what to think or who to root for, which makes me all the more invested.