Live events Fairview — what’s coming up

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Fairview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairview:

“Resilience and Transformation: Germans from Russia in Northwestern Oklahoma (1889-1940)” presentation by Eric Schmaltz Aline, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4628 OK-8, Aline, OK

Visit the Sod House Museum on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m., for the program “Resilience and Transformation: Germans from Russia in Northwestern Oklahoma (1889-1940)” presented by guest speaker...

Fairview Youth and Adult Triathlon Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Fairview, OK

The Fairview Youth and Adult Triathlon is on Saturday June 26, 2021. It includes the following events: Fairview Youth Triathlon, Fairview Adult Triathlon, and Fairview Adult Relay Team 16 y/o and up.

Gloss Mountain Car Show & Cruise Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-412, Fairview, OK

Contests planned for loudest exhaust, burn out, best interior, best 4x4 and best unfinished. 9am-5pm. Street cruise parade scheduled at 7:30pm.

4th Annual Purple Heart Hunt Fairview, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 54913 South County Road 240, Fairview, OK 73737

This is a fully paid trip for a purple heart recipient everything is paid for even the mounting of your animal is covered.

Bo's Extravaganza: On The Road @ Longdale Speedway Longdale, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: OK-58, Longdale, OK

Longdale Speedway in association with 99.7 HANK FM OK-58 LONGDALE, OK 73755 General Admission: [EXCLUDING FRIDAY] - All Day Access (9:30 am Doors Open) - Access to ALL Stage Shows - Access to...