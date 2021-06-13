Lacygne events calendar

(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lacygne:

Faith & Family Day Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS

West Haven will participate in Faith and Family Day at Kauffman Stadium this summer. It’s […]

Leavenworth County 4-H Horse Group Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 405 W 4th St, Tonganoxie, KS

Leavenworth County 4-H Horse Group at Leavenworth County Fair, 405 W. 4th Street, Tonganoxie, KS, US 66086, Tonganoxie, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am to 06:00 pm

CranioSacral Therapy Study Group: "Introduction to Pediatrics" Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Arkansas Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Introduction to Pediatrics, how to decide if you work with kids and where to go next if you do. CST2 and above welcome.

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! Jr. Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1198 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS

A pop culture phenomenon comes to the musical stage! Based on the 1970s cartoon, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. The story follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school...

Tonganoxie Rec (TRC)-Summer Theater Rehearsals Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS

The Rec is using the church to hold their theater rehearsals. The director will be […]