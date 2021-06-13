Cancel
Lacygne, KS

Lacygne events calendar

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 8 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lacygne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcFMI_0aT3YJhx00

Faith & Family Day

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS

West Haven will participate in Faith and Family Day at Kauffman Stadium this summer. It’s […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JDB4_0aT3YJhx00

Leavenworth County 4-H Horse Group

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 405 W 4th St, Tonganoxie, KS

Leavenworth County 4-H Horse Group at Leavenworth County Fair, 405 W. 4th Street, Tonganoxie, KS, US 66086, Tonganoxie, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyGwS_0aT3YJhx00

CranioSacral Therapy Study Group: "Introduction to Pediatrics"

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Arkansas Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Introduction to Pediatrics, how to decide if you work with kids and where to go next if you do. CST2 and above welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg18L_0aT3YJhx00

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! Jr.

Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1198 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS

A pop culture phenomenon comes to the musical stage! Based on the 1970s cartoon, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. The story follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school...

Tonganoxie Rec (TRC)-Summer Theater Rehearsals

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS

The Rec is using the church to hold their theater rehearsals. The director will be […]

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

