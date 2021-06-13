Coming soon: Wagner events
(WAGNER, SD) Wagner has a full slate of live events coming up.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wagner:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Address: 41169 277th St, Parkston, SD
The best day of the summer will be right around the corner. Please contact any Mudcat Player to get signed up. Only a few spots left.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM
Address: 109 E Main St, Parkston, SD
Save the Date for our Annual Poker Run! We have a few new fun surprises this year so plan on joining us!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:59 PM
Address: 105 S Sloan St, Tripp, SD
Event in Tripp, SD by Tripp/Tripp-Delmont All School Reunion on Friday, July 2 2021
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: Pickstown, SD
Sports event in Pickstown, SD by Tribal Lands Youth Conservation Project on Saturday, October 2 2021