Coming soon: Wagner events

(WAGNER, SD) Wagner has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wagner:

Mudcat Open Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 41169 277th St, Parkston, SD

The best day of the summer will be right around the corner. Please contact any Mudcat Player to get signed up. Only a few spots left.

Santee Community Farmers Market Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12

Annual Poker Run Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 109 E Main St, Parkston, SD

Save the Date for our Annual Poker Run! We have a few new fun surprises this year so plan on joining us!

2021 Reunion Tripp, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 105 S Sloan St, Tripp, SD

Event in Tripp, SD by Tripp/Tripp-Delmont All School Reunion on Friday, July 2 2021

3rd Annual Trapping The Prairie Youth Day Pickstown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Pickstown, SD

Sports event in Pickstown, SD by Tribal Lands Youth Conservation Project on Saturday, October 2 2021