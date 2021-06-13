Cancel
Wagner, SD

Coming soon: Wagner events

Posted by 
Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 8 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Wagner has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wagner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHG7K_0aT3YCWs00

Mudcat Open

Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 41169 277th St, Parkston, SD

The best day of the summer will be right around the corner. Please contact any Mudcat Player to get signed up. Only a few spots left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNdbg_0aT3YCWs00

Santee Community Farmers Market

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EeR7_0aT3YCWs00

Annual Poker Run

Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 109 E Main St, Parkston, SD

Save the Date for our Annual Poker Run! We have a few new fun surprises this year so plan on joining us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFpgE_0aT3YCWs00

2021 Reunion

Tripp, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 105 S Sloan St, Tripp, SD

Event in Tripp, SD by Tripp/Tripp-Delmont All School Reunion on Friday, July 2 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Afi4G_0aT3YCWs00

3rd Annual Trapping The Prairie Youth Day

Pickstown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Pickstown, SD

Sports event in Pickstown, SD by Tribal Lands Youth Conservation Project on Saturday, October 2 2021

Wagner Post

Wagner Post

Wagner, SD
ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

