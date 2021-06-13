Cancel
Phillipsburg, KS

Phillipsburg calendar: Events coming up

Phillipsburg News Beat
 8 days ago

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Live events are lining up on the Phillipsburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillipsburg:

E-Center Workshop: CliftonStrengths Essentials

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 F St, Phillipsburg, KS

E-Center Workshop: CliftonStrengths Essentials is on Facebook. To connect with E-Center Workshop: CliftonStrengths Essentials, join Facebook today.

One Nation Under God – Phillipsburg, KS

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 860 Park St, Phillipsburg, KS

One Nation Under God is a musical production honoring all area veterans and will be held in Phillipsburg, KS. At 5:30 pm, a free meal will be provided for all…

FLOATOPIA/ BOATOPIA

Republican City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 12121 Rd 3, Republican City, NE

Last Floatopia of 2021. You know the drill. Come relax and have a afternoon of fun.

Annual Great U.S. Highway 36 Treasure Hunt

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 F St Suite #120, Phillipsburg, KS

Join us for mile after mile of garage sales and yard sales all along the 400 miles of U.S. 36 Highway in Kansas. From Elwood to St Francis overlooking the Missouri River to the Colorado border, 13...

Golf Cart Parade/ Customer Appreciation Luncheon

Republican City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 12121 Rd 3, Republican City, NE

Golf Cart Parade will start lining up around 11am. Luncheon to follow at the Beach Bar.

ABOUT

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Phillipsburg News Beat

Wednesday has sun for Phillipsburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phillipsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.