Live events coming up in Barnum

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barnum:

Reception Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Here is Barbara Ann Rose Brusewitz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 29, 2021, at the age of 81, Barbara Ann Rose Brusewitz of Sturgeon...

Pig Roast Kerrick, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 88235 MN-23, Kerrick, MN

Typical pig roast.. Free ride Nemadji and come back to fork the pork, nap then head out for the midnight ride!!

Zakk Grandahl Band at Bricks Wrenshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9067, 129 Broadway, Wrenshall, MN

Nashvile Recording Artist Zakk Grandahl is coming back to Bricks Wrenshall Pub for a great nights of Classic Traditional Country Music If you love old School Traditional Country Music. You will...

Winter Camping Symposium 2021 Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 89382 E Frontage Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

The annual Winter Camping Symposium at Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake runs Oct. 21-24. General registration is $30. Camping per person for the entire weekend is $40. Single-day attendance is $15.

Carlton County Fair Barnum, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3770 Front St, Barnum, MN

Evangelistic outreach at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum, Mn. This is 1 0f 3 fairs/events which we will have a booth where we invite attendees to take a survey and provide the option of hearing...