Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnum, MN

Live events coming up in Barnum

Posted by 
Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 8 days ago

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barnum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IbWl_0aT3Y1u800

Reception

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Here is Barbara Ann Rose Brusewitz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 29, 2021, at the age of 81, Barbara Ann Rose Brusewitz of Sturgeon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424hmI_0aT3Y1u800

Pig Roast

Kerrick, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 88235 MN-23, Kerrick, MN

Typical pig roast.. Free ride Nemadji and come back to fork the pork, nap then head out for the midnight ride!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVaBu_0aT3Y1u800

Zakk Grandahl Band at Bricks

Wrenshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9067, 129 Broadway, Wrenshall, MN

Nashvile Recording Artist Zakk Grandahl is coming back to Bricks Wrenshall Pub for a great nights of Classic Traditional Country Music If you love old School Traditional Country Music. You will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKR6L_0aT3Y1u800

Winter Camping Symposium 2021

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 89382 E Frontage Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

The annual Winter Camping Symposium at Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake runs Oct. 21-24. General registration is $30. Camping per person for the entire weekend is $40. Single-day attendance is $15.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8g1W_0aT3Y1u800

Carlton County Fair

Barnum, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3770 Front St, Barnum, MN

Evangelistic outreach at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum, Mn. This is 1 0f 3 fairs/events which we will have a booth where we invite attendees to take a survey and provide the option of hearing...

Learn More
Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

Barnum, MN
6
Followers
89
Post
536
Views
ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnum, MN
City
Kerrick, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Sturgeon Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Winter Camping#Bricks Wrenshall Pub#The Carlton County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...