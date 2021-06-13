Imagining Troy Smith in Ryan Day’s current Ohio State offense: Hey, Buckeye Talk

© Provided by Buckeyes Now on FanNation Day noted how the Buckeyes would be at a disadvantage on the recruiting trail without the bill’s passage. Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day appeared in front of the Ohio Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee on Tuesday afternoon to testify in favor of the state’s proposed name, image and likeness legislation. Day was joined by State Senator Niraj Antani, who – along with athletic director Gene Smith – announced the bill during a press conference at the Covelli Center last month. He expressed the importance of the bill’s quick passage so that the Buckeyes, or any other program in the state, for that matter, aren’t at a recruiting disadvantage starting on July 1, when legislation in other states is set to take effect. “I suggest federal legislation will need to be adopted on the NIL issue to allow for fair and…