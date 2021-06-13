Imagining Troy Smith in Ryan Day’s current Ohio State offense: Hey, Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football opens the season Sept. 2 at Minnesota. We are counting down the best 50 players the Buckeyes will face on that 2021 schedule. 6-2, 205, senior 2020 stats: In eight games, collected 40 tackles (26 solos), 2 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry, one interception and seven pass breakups. What he has done: Ohio State has pulled a handful of defensive backs out of the Jacksonville, Florida, area — most notably 2020 consensus All-American Shaun Wade. Matthews is one who slipped through and joined an abundance of Hoosiers who may exceed their career expectations under Tom Allen. Progressing from true freshman reserve to part-time starter in 2019 to full-time starter last season, Matthews is coming off a third-team All-Big Ten season. Some of Matthews’ best 2020 performances came in IU’s biggest games. He recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups in the…