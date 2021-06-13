Cancel
Clayton, NM

Clayton events coming up

Clayton News Watch
 8 days ago

(CLAYTON, NM) Clayton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clayton:

Girl's Mission camp

Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

"He must Increase I must decrease." (John 3:30) For those girl's in the Felt area who have completed the 2nd - 6th grade we would love to take you to camp with us. Come and experience fun and...

Vacation Bible School

Felt, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Felt, OK

Excavate the Truth Grab your pickaxe and shovel! And join the folks of First Baptist Church in Felt OK. For Vacation Bible School. VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits...

David Starr

Clayton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 Main St, Clayton, NM

One of our favorite singer/songwriters is opening our 2021 music scene!

Bobby Bowen Concert In Clayton New Mexico

Clayton, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1005 South 1st Street, Clayton, NM 88415

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Clayton New Mexico

Clayton News Watch

ABOUT

With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

