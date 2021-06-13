Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angola, IN

What’s up Hamilton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 8 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HL2Vs_0aT3XsCF00

PALS /Provider Course

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 416 E Maumee St, Angola, IN

This course provides the first time PALS learner with AHA PALS certification for the healthcare worker About this event This is a two day event that covers the lessons necessary to present the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BQW9_0aT3XsCF00

Stop the Bleed

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Bleeding is the #1 cause of preventable death. Learn the 3 ways to stop the bleed and the proper use of tourniquets. Presented by MED Training

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MroCy_0aT3XsCF00

Jason Michael Carroll Live in Concert at Double H Farms

Hamilton, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:59 PM

Address: 7100 S St Rd 1, Hamilton, IN 46742

Jason Michael Carroll live in concert at Double H Farms!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyxYp_0aT3XsCF00

Beer Yoga

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1575 W 275 N, Angola, IN

Summer is here and Beer Yoga is back! Join us on the deck at Mulligan's Restaurant for 45 minutes of a beginner level yoga practice, paired with your drink of choice! Afterwards, enjoy a nice...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghBeh_0aT3XsCF00

Girl Named Tom

Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 260 Ln 120 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, IN

Girl Named Tom’s sound is built on the palpable voice of Bekah Grace and her two brothers’ beautiful harmonies. While their original repertoire is full of variety, the sp...

Learn More
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
14
Followers
86
Post
636
Views
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Angola, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Angola, IN
Government
Hamilton, IN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Michael Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Beer Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related