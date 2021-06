On Monday, June 14, the Seattle city council unanimously passed a bill requiring all third-party food delivery platforms to have written contracts with restaurants prior to placing them on their apps. If a restaurant wants to get out of a contract, it can do so at any time through a written request — the app would then have 72 hours to remove the place from its listings or face a fine of up to $250. Revenue for any penalties would go toward supporting small restaurants in Seattle; the law — known as the Fair Food Delivery Act — goes into effect September 15.